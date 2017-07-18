Son of MHADA CEO was found dead in Dariya Mahal, Nepean Sea Road in Mumbai

Mumbai,July18: Manmath (22), son of MHADA (Maharashtra Housing And Area Development Authority) CEO Milind Mhaiskar, was found dead in Dariya Mahal, Nepean Sea Road in Mumbai today.

According to the information given by the police, he had left his house at 7 in the morning telling that he was leaving to meet his friend. However, at around 7.30, the police of the area received the information about the boy having fallen from the building.

Manmath was taken to JJ Hospital immediately, where he was declared dead by the doctors. As informed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police and Mumbai police spokesperson, Rashmi Karandikar, the boy has had serious head injury and the body has been sent for postmortem. “We have registered a report of accidental death and will investigate towards the same being a case of suicide”, she added.

Deceased’s father Milind Mhaiskaris the Vice President and CEO of MHADA and his mother Manisha Mhaiskar is the Principal Secretary of the Urban Development Department.