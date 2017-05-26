Son of Mumbai police inspector caught after killing his mother over marks card ruckus in Jodhpur

Jodhpur, May26:Siddhant Ganore scribbled ‘catch me, hang me’ next to his mother Dipali’s dead body with her blood on Tuesday, and the long arm of the law took no more than a day to catch up with him, all the way in Rajasthan. The 19-year-old son of Khar police inspector Gyaneshwar Ganore was caught on Thursday from a hotel room in Jodhpur.

“When we questioned him after he was detained, he said that he killed his mother,” Madanlal Beniwal, senior inspector of Uday Mandir police station, under whose jurisdiction the hotel lies, told mid-day, adding, “He said he had skipped his first-year BSc exams and his mother was pressuring him to show his report card. He said he first felt like committing suicide, but on Tuesday, after an argument [with his mother] on the same topic, he killed her.”

Fatal argument

Gyaneshwar found Dipali in a pool of blood in the wee hours of Wednesday. Siddhant, meanwhile, was nowhere to be found. He had decamped with R2 lakh in cash from home and left his cellphone behind. Sources said, Siddhant told cops that he had been angry with his mother for sometime and was upset with her restrictions on him. Following an argument at home on Tuesday afternoon, he killed her using a kitchen knife.