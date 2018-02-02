Son of late Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro, commits suicide

Cuba: Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, eldest son of late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, committed suicide on Thursday. He was aged 68.

According to Cuban media, he was battling depression to which he finally succumbed.

The official Cuban website Cubadebate said Diaz-Balart had been in a “deeply depressed state.” A brief note read on state television said his treatment had “required an initial hospitalization then outpatient follow-up.”

Diaz-Balart was known for his resemblance to his father, earning him the nickname Fidelito or Little Fidel.

He studied nuclear physics in the former Soviet Union and served as scientific adviser to Cuba’s Council of State.

He was vice-president of the Cuban Academy of Sciences.

Diaz-Balart also spearheaded the Nuclear programme.

Diaz-Balart was born to Fidel Castro’s first wife, Mirta Diaz-Balart, a woman from Cuba’s aristocracy who Fidel married in his youth before beginning the revolutionary struggle that later brought him and his brother Raul to power.

Fidel Castro, breathed his last in November 2016 at the age of 90.