Sonagachi sex workers tie rakhis in marked respect for communal harmony in Kolkata

Kolkata,August10:Sex workers will also tie rakhis on each other  wrists as a show of solidarity in the largest red light area in Kolkata, celebrated Raksha Bandhan to promote communal harmony. An event will be organised by Durbar Mahilla Samanvaya Committee, one of the largest community-based organistions of sex workers, on Monday for the purpose , As Reported By IE.

According to the Newspaper, many incidents of communal unrest were reported as of late. We thought by celebrating Raksha Bandhan people will come closer to each other. This is the path shown by Rabindranath Tagore, who himself once propagated Rakhi (festival) to reach out to communities,”said Smarajit Jana, chief advisor of the committee. Sex workers will also tie rakhis on each other�� wrists as a show of solidarity.

