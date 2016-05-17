Sonakshi Sinha gets award for getting angry

Mumbai, May 17 : Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who has never shied away from expressing her anger towards internet trolls, was awarded with The Angries — a special award by the team of forthcoming film “The Angry Birds Movie”.

As the name suggests, the film is all about expressing anger, speaking up for the right and finding a right way to channel anger.

On the same lines, a campaign titled The Angries has been started where in the birds award celebrities who get angry for a good cause.

The first celebrity to be conferred with The Angries was Bollywood’s “Shotgun Junior” Sonakshi for taking on cyber bullies, read a statement.

The “Tevar” star who was delighted to get the award, said: “Any kind of bullying is wrong! Stand up for yourself, be strong, be true, be you.”

Sonakshi, who will be soon seen in films like “Akira” and “Force 2”, makes it a point to take her trolls head-on and has often expressed her anger at people’s judgmental views in the virtual world.

Taking the basic structure of Rovio Entertainment’s mobile game of the same name, the movie brings the game’s action to the big screen in a witty manner.

In the game, angry but cute little birds fight it out with pigs which have stolen their eggs.

The film, which will hit the screens in India on May 27 in English, Hindi and Tamil, takes the audience back in time, tracing the origin of the battle between the birds and pigs.

The film is supported by Jason Sudeikis as Red, Danny McBride as the volatile Bomb, Bill Hader as a pig, Maya Rudolph as Matilda, and Peter Dinklage as the Mighty Eagle. It will be distributed by Sony Pictures.