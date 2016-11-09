Sonakshi Sinha slays in Cosmopolitan cover

November 9, 2016 | By :

Mumbai, Nov 09: Sonakshi Sinha has just turned up the heat as she looks phenomenal on the cover page of a leading magazine.

The 29-year old actress is all shades of hotness on the November issue of Cosmopolitan. Dressed in a deep-neck halter top, she carries of her dark purple lip shade with style.

The ‘Akira’ of Bollywood who is ‘loving the new cover’ took to her Twitter handle to share the picture and wrote alongside, “Hey @CosmoIndia… love your new cover, another great shoot by @RohanShrestha… check it out!”

Doesn’t she look hot?!

On a related note, Sona is currently busy promoting her upcoming flick ‘Force 2’ starring John Abraham which is set to hit the big screens on November 18.

Tags: ,
Related News
LGBT activist Laverne Cox becomes first transgender model on Cosmopolitan cover
Self-proclaimed critic KRK apologises to Mohanlal for calling him 'chhota bheem'
Self-proclaimed critic KRK apologises to Mohanlal for calling him ‘chhota bheem’
‘Every star child craves for some normalcy in their lives’, says actress Sonakshi Sinha
Silver Screen Superstar Sonakshi Sinha In Fabulous new avatar on ‘Hello’ Magazine
Sonakshi Sinha-starrer ‘Akira’ has raked in over Rs 16 crore in the opening weekend
Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha , Rani Mukherjee ‘married’ to Farrukhabad villagers in UP according to fake ration cards
Top