Sonakshi Sinha slays in Cosmopolitan cover

Mumbai, Nov 09: Sonakshi Sinha has just turned up the heat as she looks phenomenal on the cover page of a leading magazine.

The 29-year old actress is all shades of hotness on the November issue of Cosmopolitan. Dressed in a deep-neck halter top, she carries of her dark purple lip shade with style.

The ‘Akira’ of Bollywood who is ‘loving the new cover’ took to her Twitter handle to share the picture and wrote alongside, “Hey @CosmoIndia… love your new cover, another great shoot by @RohanShrestha… check it out!”

Hey @CosmoIndia… love your new cover ?another great shoot by @RohanShrestha… check it out! pic.twitter.com/GTWlFVvGPU — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) November 9, 2016

Doesn’t she look hot?!

On a related note, Sona is currently busy promoting her upcoming flick ‘Force 2’ starring John Abraham which is set to hit the big screens on November 18.