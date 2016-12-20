Sonakshi Sinha to star opposite Arvind Swamy in untitled Timal film

Chennai,Dec20:It is reported that Sonakshi Sinha, who played superstar Rajinikanth’s heroine in the 2014 hit film Lingaa, might return to Kollywood after more than two years by pairing up opposite Arvind Swamy in an untitled Tamil film.

Arvind Swamy, who has found a new lease of life in Kollywood after his superlative performance as an antagonist in last year’s mega-hit Thani Oruvan, has been getting offers to play hero in many films. He is paired up opposite Trisha in Sathuranga Vettai 2 and has also been signed up to play the lead role in the Tamil remake of the Malayalam hit film Baskar The Rascal.

Starring Mammootty and Nayantara in the lead and directed by Siddique, it was earlier rumoured that Rajini showed keen enthusiasm in starring in the Tamil remake of Baskar The Rascal. Rajini apparently opted out of it after which Arvind Swamy was signed up. Nayantara was reportedly assured by Siddique that she would be preferred as the heroine as and when the film was remade in Telugu or in Tamil.

Now that it has been reported that Sonakshi Sinha is in talks to play the heroine in the Tamil version, it remains to be seen wether Sonakshi gets the nod or whether Siddique goes back to Nayantara; if Nayantara is signed up, it would be her first film opposite Arvind Swamy, the teenage heartthrob of the nineties!