Is Sonam Gupta Bewafa hai? Twitter trolls say yes, Sonams disagree

New Delhi, Nov 15: If your name is Sonam Gupta, we feel your pain. For others wondering why, it’s because social media is flooded with, “Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai”.

Here’s what this is all about. Sonam Gupta trended earlier this year when a Rs10 note surfaced with ‘Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai’ written on it. Now, in the wake of demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, the internet is having a hearty laugh again, as the prank has resurfaced, this time on a Rs 2000 note.

Sonam Gupta’s deceitful ways have been trending ever since, with hashtags such as #sonambewafa #sonamguptabewafahai and #sonamgupta being a hit, and all girls with the name ‘Sonam Gupta’ being tagged (read trolled) in posts.

“Ever since this started trending online, my friends have been tagging me in every such meme they come across. They’re even sending me Whatsapp jokes about it. My ex-boyfriend, too, forwarded an image to me. I find this really funny, but I want to tell the world that I am not the ‘bewafa’ type,” says a 25-year-old entrepreneur of the same name.

Another Sonam Gupta, who got married this September, shares, “My husband makes it a point to crack this joke whenever he gets the chance. At first, I found it funny, but then I told him that if it continues, I might just get inspired by this elusive Sonam everyone is talking about. He’s been shut since then.”

Here are a few jokes doing the rounds online:

Sonam Gupta is World famous Bewafa?? pic.twitter.com/305OLuVk10 — Gब्बR ?? (@imAbhishek_J) November 14, 2016

@SirJadeja @itsAbhishekk Bhai vo ab New Zealand phCh gyi and vha bebafayi dikha rhi h pic.twitter.com/TrvEOlvGMn — Kãpìl Dêshwäl (@KepKapildeshwal) November 14, 2016