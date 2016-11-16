All the Sonam Guptas in the world are not very happy : Here is why

Mumbai, Nov 16: While memes, tweets and of course the pictures of defaced Rs10 and Rs2,000 notes with a lovelorn person’s statutory warning to all and sundry– ‘Sonam Gupta bewafa hai’ – is breaking the Internet, it is a no-brainer that all the Sonam Guptas in the world are not very happy to have their wafai questioned.

It all started earlier this year when a ten rupee note surfaced on the Internet with the aforementioned message scribbled on it. But like all things online, it slowly faded away. But when a newly-minted Rs2,000 note surfaced online on Monday, with the same message scribbled on it, netizens took note. With all the memes and jokes circulating online, in came the Internet trolls right on cue, making the lives of all the Sonam Guptas miserable.

Apart from being bombarded with messages from trolls, some of the Sonams are also having to answer questions from their family – a generation of people who are not tech savvy and have never heard the word ‘meme’.

Mumbai Mirror spoke to three such hapless Sonams who are battling an ever-increasing number of messages from strangers who want to know the ins and outs of their bewafa tale. Here’s what they have to say:

SONAM GUPTA, 25

Feature Writer

‘My uncle wanted to know if it’s an ex-boyfriend’

Sonam says that the funniest reaction she has gotten since the trend has broken the Internet is when one of her uncles called her on Tuesday asking her if it was her ex-boyfriend who had written ‘Sonam Gupta bewafa hai’ on the note.

“I recently got married. My uncle is new to Facebook so when he saw the viral trend, he thought it was for me. He innocently called me this morning and began inquiring if I am okay! ” Sonam said.

Incidentally, a video that she had made when she was in college has also suddenly received over thousand views with random comments from Youtubers saying ‘Tu Bewafa Hai’.

SONAM GUPTA, 23

Third-Year Bcom Student

‘Got over 20 calls, 50 texts’

The student told Mirror that the reaction from her friends and family was initially funny, but it gradually got irritating mainly because of unknown people who have been irritating her on social media.

“People have been talking about it on all my WhatsApp groups. I have received over 20 calls and more than 50 messages. To top it all, random people are sending me messages on Instagram and Facebook. They have sent me pictures of the note asking me ‘Are you THE Sonam Gupta?’”

SONAM GUPTA, 25

Software Engineer

‘Bombarded by random friend requests’

Perhaps the angriest of the Sonams that we spoke with, she is extremely frustrated with the reaction and has kept an exact count of the messages she has received since yesterday. “I have 32 Instagram messages pending in my direct messages folder,” Sonam rued.

“Random people have been poking me and sending me friend requests on Facebook too. Many strangers have also been tagging me in the photos of the notes with the writing on it.

“I have had to go to each post and un-tag myself from all of them because of all the notifications I have been receiving when people like and comment on those pictures,” she said.