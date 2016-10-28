Sonam Kapoor is looking forward to bringing ‘Battle for Bittora’ onscreen

New Delhi , Oct. 28 (ANI): Sonam Kapoor’s love for her glasses and books is not unknown to anyone.

While speaking about her favourite authors at the 18th JIO MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, the ‘Khoobsurat’ actress said that she is looking forward to bring Anuja Chauhan’s ‘Battle for Bittora’ on screen.

“There are some very good Indian authors. I love Anuja Chauhan’s work. She has written some fantastic books on young girls, contemporary books like ‘The Zoya Factor’ and ‘Battle for Bittora,’ ‘Those Pricey Thakur Girls.’ Those are very cinematic books. I am looking forward to bringing ‘Bittora’ on to screen eventually,” she said.

Sonam added, “One of my favourite writers is Milan Kundera. There’s one of his works ‘The Unbearable Lightness of Being,’ which had a film made on it. Unfortunately he did not like the film and hence none of his books were allowed to adapt into films. This is a story I read online. I don’t know if it’s true or not as there are lots of things which come online are not true.”

On the work front, Sonam will next be seen in Rhea Kapoor’s chick flick ‘Veere Di Wedding,’ directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

The film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead, along with Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.