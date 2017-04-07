Sonam Kapoor’s Neerja,Akshay Kapoor gets awarded 64th National Film Awards

New Delhi, April07:Sonam Kapoor’s critically acclaimed ‘Neerja’ was today awarded the Best Film at the 64th National Film Awards. Akshay Kumar won his first National Award for Best Actor

The jury of the 64th National Film Awards was headed by director Priyadarshan.

Being held at the National Media Centre, the awards also recognised Ajay Devgn’s ‘Shivaay’, which won the award for Best Special Effects.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Best Actor (male): Akshay Kumar for ‘Rustom’