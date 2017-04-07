Sonam Kapoor’s Neerja,Akshay Kapoor gets awarded 64th National Film Awards
New Delhi, April07:Sonam Kapoor’s critically acclaimed ‘Neerja’ was today awarded the Best Film at the 64th National Film Awards. Akshay Kumar won his first National Award for Best Actor
The jury of the 64th National Film Awards was headed by director Priyadarshan.
Being held at the National Media Centre, the awards also recognised Ajay Devgn’s ‘Shivaay’, which won the award for Best Special Effects.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Best Hindi Movie: ‘Neerja’
Best Tamil movie: ‘Joker’
Best Malayalam Movie: ‘Maheshinte Prathikaaram’
Best Kannada Film: ‘Reservation’
Best Special Effect Award: ‘Shivaay’
Best Editing and Sound Mixing: Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Ventilator’
Jury Award: Mohanlal
Best Lyrics: Dharma Durai, Endha Pakkam
Best Cinematography: ’24 The movie’
Best Singer (Male): Joker
Best Child Artist: Kunju Devam, Ardish Praveen and Shaj Pathak
Best Action Director: Puli Murugan.