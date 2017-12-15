Sonia Gandhi retired as Congress president not from politics: Congress

New Delhi, December 15: The Congress on Friday clarified that Sonia Gandhi has retired as president of the party and not from politics.

Earlier, reports had emerged that the former Congress president would take retirement from politics.

Taking to Twitter, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “Would sincerely request friends in the media to not rely upon innuendos. Sonia Gandhi has retired as President of Indian National Congress and not from politics. Her blessings, wisdom and innate commitment to Congress ideology shall always be our guiding light.”

Rahul Gandhi, who was elected unopposed as Congress president on Monday, will take over the post on Saturday with the party organising a grand celebration in the national capital.

Sonia, the longest-serving president of the party, assumed the responsibility in 1998 succeeding Sitaram Kesri. (ANI)