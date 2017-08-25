Sonia Gandhi’s daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra,hospitalized in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital ,suffering from dengue

NEW DELHI,August25: Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is suffering from dengue and is under treatment at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SRGH) in New Delhi, said hospital authorities on Friday.

Priyanka Vadra was admitted to the hospital on August 23 and her treatment is being monitored by chest medicine consultant Arup Basu.

“Priyanka Vadra had fever initially, later she was confirmed as suffering from dengue. She was brought to the hospital on August 23 evening,” D.S. Rana, Chairman (Board of Management) of SRGH, told IANS.