Sonia Gandhi’s daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra,hospitalized in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital ,suffering from dengue

NEW DELHI,August25:  Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is suffering from dengue and is under treatment at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SRGH) in New Delhi, said hospital authorities on Friday.

Priyanka Vadra was admitted to the hospital on August 23 and her treatment is being monitored by chest medicine consultant Arup Basu.

“Priyanka Vadra had fever initially, later she was confirmed as suffering from dengue. She was brought to the hospital on August 23 evening,” D.S. Rana, Chairman (Board of Management) of SRGH, told IANS.

 On being asked about her condition, Mr Rana said that Priyanka Vadra was recovering well.

Till now, Delhi has recorded 657 cases of dengue – with 325 patients from Delhi and 332 from other states. The patients are being treated in Delhi hospitals.

Areas under South Delhi Municipal Corporation have reported the highest number of 64 cases, followed by 42 cases in areas of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). NDMC usually reports fewer dengue cases every year.

