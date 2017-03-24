Sonia and Rahul Gandhi return to India from the USA

New Delhi, March 24: Indian National Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Vice President Rahul Gandhi came back to Delhi on Thursday night.

Sonia Gandhi had set out to the United States of America (USA) for a well-being check up while the Amethi MP ventured out to the nation to be with her mom and go with her while returning. The Indian NationalCongress president traveled to the US on March 8.

Sonia Gandhi took sick in August a year ago amid a road show in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and has stayed out of public appearance from that point forward. Attributable to her ill health, Sonia Gandhi had not campaigned in the as of recently concluded five-state assembly polls.

Ordinarily, it is either Rahul Gandhi or daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who go with their mom for her treatment abroad yet because of the election decisions this year, the Indian National Congress president needed to set out alone to the United States.

Seven days back, after attending the swearing-in function of Captain Amarinder Singh as Punjab Chief Minister, Rahul Gandhi left India to go with his debilitated mother who was undergoing treatment while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remained in India.

Rahul Gandhi’s excursion abroad came in the midst of calls inside the party for “basic change” after the Congress’ appalling appearing in the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, where the party won only seven seats.

Congress’ execution in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand was terrible however emerged as the biggest party in Goa, Manipur and Punjab. However, they could frame the government just in Punjab, while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aligned with different parties and formed governments in Manipur and Goa.