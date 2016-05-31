Sonia’s defence of Vadra shows he has blessings of 10 Janpath: BJP

New Delhi, May 31 : The BJP on Tuesday said that Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s defence of her son-in-law Robert Vadra over allegations that he owns ‘benami’ property in London vindicates the party’s old charge that whatever Vadra does has the backing of the Gandhi family.

“Vadra has the blessings of 10 Janpath…That is why he has earned so much money. He can’t be dubbed as a private citizen. Whatever he has done has the backing of Sonia Gandhi and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi,” BJP National Secretary Srikant Sharma told IANS.

“You can’t separate Vadra from the Gandhi family. Sonia Gandhi coming out in support of Vadra has established our charges,” he added.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday sought a detailed inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the alleged involvement of Vadra in the 2009 purchase of a ‘benami’ or proxy-owned mansion in London.

Reacting to the allegations, Sonia Gandhi said in Rae Bareli on Tuesday: “This is also a political conspiracy. What do you mean by Congress-mukt Bharat? Everyday they give excuses and level wrong allegations.”

“If this is true, then they should conduct an unbiased probe. Everything will become clear,” said an angry Sonia Gandhi, who was on a two-day visit to Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, her Lok Sabha constieuency.

Continuing his attack on Sonia Gandhi, the BJP’s national media convenor said that the Congress president has been trying to “threaten” the BJP whenever there is a corruption charge against them.

“Congress has looted the nation and now they are coming out. Whenever there are corruption charges against the Congress and its family, they try to threaten us. We are not scared,” he said.

Over Sonia Gandhi’s jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi that “he is the PM, and not a Shehenshah (emperor)”, Sharma said, “Modi ji is a ‘jan sewak’. Those who were Shehenshah are nowhere today. They are in panic and in frustration.”