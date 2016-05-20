Sonowal all set to become Assam CM after the historic win

Guwahati, May 20: Union Sports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is all set to become the next Chief Minister of Assam where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured absolute majority along with its allies in the assembly elections. Sonowal is also likely to meet newly elected party MLAs in Guwahati today. BJP's allies - Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) have already said that they will support Mr Sonowal as Chief Minister of the state. AGP spokesperson Manoj Saikia said that meeting of newly elected MLAs will be held soon. The AGP will also meet BJP leadership on issues like ministerial berths. BPF will hold its legislature meeting tomorrow. BJP Vice President Om Mathur and Union Minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot will be the party's observers for the election of leader of its legislative party. The decision was taken at BJP Parliamentary Board meeting held in New Delhi yesterday evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Party President Amit Shah and Union ministers including Rajnath Singh, Venkaiah Naidu and Nitin Gadkari were present at the meeting. Meanwhile, BJP has given credit to social media for massive victory in the elections. Social media incharge of BJP, Satya Ranjan Bora said social media enabled the party to spread its message of development far and wide. BJP has won 60 seats on its own in the 126-member House. Its ally AGP has won 14 seats, while BPF has bagged 12 seats.