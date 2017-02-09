Sony BBC Earth ropes in Kareena Kapoor Khan as Ambassador

New Delhi, Feb. 9: The soon-to-be launched factual entertainment channel Sony BBC Earth, has roped in the vivacious and versatile Kareena Kapoor Khan as its ‘Feel Alive’ Ambassador.

This is the first time that the actress has become part of a factual entertainment channel.

Her vibrant persona coupled with her love for the natural world were the key factors in opting for Bebo to represent the most awaited channel of 2017.

According to Saurabh Yagnik, EVP and Business Head, English Cluster, Sony Pictures Networks India, “We are excited to have Kareena Kapoor Khan as the ‘Feel Alive’Ambassador for Sony BBC Earth. Her personality perfectly resonates with our brand proposition and channel content, which will be revealed soon. I am confident that this unique association will take the factual entertainment experience to a whole new level for our viewers in India.” (ANI)