Sony launched flagship Xperia XZ with triple image sensing technology

New Delhi, Sep 29: Sony on Thursday launched another premium flagship smartphone in its Xperia range that comes packed with triple image sensing technology.

Xperia XZ will be available across all Sony centres and major electronic outlets for Rs 51,990 (the best buy price is Rs 49,990) from October 10.

The water-resistant Xperia XZ has two powerful cameras – a 23 MP main camera with triple image sensing technology that captures images with three times the precision and a 13 MP wide angle front camera.

The sensing technology allows users to capture beautiful images in motion in virtually any condition.

The triple image sensing technology has three technologies.

While “Image Sensor” provides a powerful blend of high-quality image, “Laser Autofocus Sensor” with distance-sensing technology captures blur-free photos in challenging low-light conditions.

RGBC-IR Sensor with colour-sensing technology adjusts the white balance based on the light source in the environment.

“Xperia XZ is the World’s first smartphone with 5-axis video stabilisation technology, enabling users to shoot smoother and stable video recording and playbacks,” the company said. This feature is applicable to both front and main camera.

With loop surface design, the 13.2 cm (5.2) glass full-HD display with Gorilla Glass 4 and metal back of the Xperia XZ become one to provide a perfect fit in the hand.

The fingerprint sensor power button is intuitively placed on the side of the phone, so users can securely unlock the device in a single movement.

It runs on a powerful 2.15 Ghz 64-bit processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 with 64GB internal memory and 3GB RAM.

Xperia XZ has 2900 mAh battery with “Qnovo Adaptive Charging” and “Battery Care” that optimises battery charging based on user behaviour and battery condition to deliver up to two times battery life span.

The dual SIM (GSM) smartphone accepts Nano-SIM. Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, ViLTE, VoWiFi, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth and NFC.

Sensors on the phone include Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer and Gyroscope.

The device is pre-loaded with Android Marshmallow and Android Nougat will be available via upgrade in the coming months.

In the limited period pre-booking offer, customers will get free SmartBand Talk SWR30 worth Rs 8,990.