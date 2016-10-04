Sony launched MDR-1000X, a noise cancelling headphone comes with ‘Personal NC Optimiser’

New Delhi, Oct 4: Extending its range of wireless headphones, Sony on Tuesday launched MDR-1000X, a noise cancelling headphone that comes with “Personal NC Optimiser” function and “Quick Attention” mode.

The Rs 30,990 device houses 40mm driver, has frequency response of 4Hz-40,000Hz, touch-enabled volume controls and has Bluetooth and Near Field Communication (NFC) features, the company said in a statement.

The “Personal NC Optimiser” analyses the shape of your head and how you wear the headphones to ensure you have a tailor made experience every time you listen to your favourite track.

The “Quick Attention” mode lets you place the palm of your hand to the outside of the headphone ear cup to have a conversation with someone, without taking the headset off.

The headphones comes with the DSEE HX technology built-in to upscale compressed music from any source to near High-Resolution Audio sound quality, even in wireless mode.

The headphones are available at select Sony centres and electronic stores across the country.