Sony launches its flagship Xperia XZ Premium smartphone in India for Rs. 59,990

New Delhi, June2:Sony has just launched its flagship Xperia XZ Premium smartphone in India. This smartphone comes with top-of-the-line features and specifications and it looks like it will going up against some of the other flagships from brands like Samsung and LG amongst others that have been recently announced in India.

The key highlight of this smartphone is that it is powered by 4K HDR display, super fast download speeds, stunning loop design and a high performance camera along with some intelligent features.

That being said, the new smartphone from Sony will be available from June 12 onwards. As for the pricing the Xperia XZ Premium will come at a price of Rs. 59,990 and will be available at Sony Centers, select retail outlets, and exclusively on Amazon.com.

Moreover, there will be limited pre-booking offer for the Sony Xperia XZ Premium and it will start from June 2 and the last day will be June 11. As part of this offer, customers who pre-book the smartphone will get a Sony SRS-XB20 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker worth Rs. 8,990 for free.

Separately, Sony has got bundle offers with this smartphone. Buyers will receive a 3-month subscription to Sony LIV worth Rs. 349 for free as well as Gameloft’s Modern Combat 5 with 5,200 in-game credits.

