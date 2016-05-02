Sony launches new EXTRA BASS Portable Wireless Speaker- SRS-XB3

New Delhi, May 2 : Expanding its popular EXTRA BASS line-up, Sony India on Monday launched an exciting new addition with the Portable Bluetooth Speaker- SRS-XB3.

The speakers project the powerful EXTRA BASS technology enhancing deep, punchy bass sound. The new additions are teamed with unique Sony’s DSP (digital signal processor) processing technology providing rich acoustic sounds.

Built for bass, the newly developed 48 mm large full-range speaker unit has a powerful embedded magnet and long stroke to reproduce deep bass. The light diaphragm achieves high sound pressure for punchy low end.The XB3 also features dual passive radiators to augment the bass ranges, enabling the users to enjoy music that is powerful beyond their imagination.

The LDAC audio coding technology developed by Sony enriches wireless listening like never before. It allows transmission of up to around three times the data volume of existing technologies for crisply-detailed, lag-free playback. The technology was the first in the world to offer audio quality in the Hi-Res class using Bluetooth Audio.

The new model offers NFC and Bluetooth® connectivity, letting the users connect their devices at the touch of a button. Being an alternative portable battery, the speakers can be connected to the USB-A port via a USB cable, allowing a smartphone to be charged when on low battery.

SRS – XB3 is even better together with the built-in speaker, wirelessly connecting two speakers for double the power and stereo sound. Desktop music playback can then be enjoyed in a variety of ways, including stereo mode, where music is played back in stereo and double mode, where the same audio is played back through two speakers simultaneously.

These speakers are built to last, as they are equipped with splash proof properties to ensure that the device will withstand splashes of water from the shower, pool, kitchen or outdoors. The lithium ion battery in the SRS-XB3, when properly charged, provides up to 24 hours of continuous payback time. The speakers are also loaded with a built-in 8800 MAH power bank.

The compact sizes of the speakers make them remarkably convenient for carrying around; the SRS-XB3 weighs just 930gms and is 211 x 80 x 83mm in size, Users can feel comfortable enjoying their music wirelessly whenever they want, and wherever they want. It further increases the ease comfort with hands free calling option built in.