Sony’s new smartphone is called ‘Pikachu’

Tokyo, Feb15:Sony reportedly is working on a new smartphone with the code name ‘Pikachu’. The details of the new smartphone leaked on benchmarking website GFXBench give us a glimpse of what is in store.

‘Pikachu’ is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6757 Helio P20 System-on-Chip, 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The processor is clocked at 2.3GHz ensuring that it is powerful enough along with Mali-T880, a dual-core GPU to power the graphics.

The smartphone sports a 5-inch HD screen display along with OpenGL support. On the camera front, ‘Pikachu’ sports a 21MP camera module on the rear and a 8MP camera module one the front as reported by GSMArena.

The smartphone is equipped with Bluetooth, NFC and 4G VoLTE connectivity options. It comes with accelerometer, compass, GPS, light and proximity sensors. One interesting thing to note is that the smartphone comes pre-installed with Android Nougat out of the box.

There is no official word from Sony on when the smartphone will be announced or any additional details. There is no indication if Sony will launch the smartphone during MWC 2017 but Sony is expected to launch 5 devices during MWC 2017 and this MediaTek sporting smartphone maybe one of the five smartphones.

This device is likely to target mid range smartphone segment while the company will release other smartphones targeting the flagship segment.