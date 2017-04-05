Soon, Aadhaar Card may be mandatory while boarding a flight

New Delhi, April 05: The Central government making all its efforts to grant Aadhaar Card as the only identity card of India in future, it is possible that a passenger’s thumb impression will be the only identification needed to board a domestic flight.

According to the report on Times Of India central government has asked Information Technology major ‘Wipro’ to develop an outline for Aadhaar-based biometric access to flyers at all airports across India.

Wipro is expected to give the report by early May this year and then airports will begin the process of a passenger’s thumb being all the identification he or she requires to fly, for domestic flights as international ones will need passports.

The Ministry of civil aviation has been looking over possibilities of linking Aadhaar Card numbers to air travel bookings and then enabling biometric access possible at all airports in India.

The push towards taking a concrete step in this direction came at a recent meeting of various airport operators and airlines with aviation minister Jayant Sinha and aviation secretary R N Choubey, Says the Report.

“It was felt a joint system be developed that can be replicated by all airports. Wipro has been asked to develop a concept note in this regard after consulting all stakeholders, including the JV airport operators. We are seeing what all airport processes can be made e-enabled.”

-Guruprasad Mohapatra, Chairman, Airports Authority of India (AAI) to Times Of India

The idea, the Airports Authority of India supremo, said is that passengers give their Aadhar Card numbers at the time of booking tickets. “Once they reach the airport they are flying out of, the traveler can just keep their thumb on the touch pad which constituted at the entry point. Once he is entered inside, a similar process can be repeated at other places like check-in. We want passengers to have as seamless and effortless travel experience at airports as possible,” Guruprasad Mohapatra said.

Due to security considerations, flyers in India have to show an ID card along with their tickets to be allowed inside airport terminals.

Aadhaar Card– a unique 12-digit number is assigned to about 99 percent of adult Indian residents – links some 84 government services and is used as an authenticating tool for giving pensions and money transfers.

The Central government has proposed to make Aadhaar Card mandatory for securing a permanent account number (PAN) and for filing income-tax returns (IT Returns) from July this year.

Use of Aadhaar Card has now been extended for the filing of income tax return, opening a bank account, buying a mobile SIM card and also to get a driver’s license.