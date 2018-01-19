Soon NHAI toll plazas to have food and beverage kiosks

New Delhi: Toll plazas run by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will soon have kiosks selling drinking water, tea/coffee, and packaged food for the convenience of highways users.

Termed as Highway Nest (Mini), these kiosks are under construction on both up-side and down-side at all 372 NH run toll plazas.

These kiosks are being built on 10mx20 m paved platforms about 200-250 m from the toll plaza. Toilet facilities for ladies/gents and physically challenged persons are also available at these sites.

Two Highway Nests (Mini) have been inaugurated already – one at Narayanpura toll plaza on NH-76 on Udaipur-Chittorgarh-Kota route under Regional Office, Jaipur and another at Hyderabad-Vijaywada section of NH-65, Korlapahad toll plazas at km 118.250 (TP-2) under RO Hyderabad.

Efforts are being made to have the Highway Nest (Mini) in place on all the remaining toll plazas by the end of March 2018.