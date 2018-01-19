Soon NHAI toll plazas to have food and beverage kiosks

January 19, 2018 | By :

New Delhi: Toll plazas run by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will soon have kiosks selling drinking water, tea/coffee, and packaged food for the convenience of highways users.

Termed as Highway Nest (Mini), these kiosks are under construction on both up-side and down-side at all 372 NH run toll plazas.

These kiosks are being built on 10mx20 m paved platforms about 200-250 m from the toll plaza. Toilet facilities for ladies/gents and physically challenged persons are also available at these sites.

Two Highway Nests (Mini) have been inaugurated already – one at Narayanpura toll plaza on NH-76 on Udaipur-Chittorgarh-Kota route under Regional Office, Jaipur and another at Hyderabad-Vijaywada section of NH-65, Korlapahad toll plazas at km 118.250 (TP-2) under RO Hyderabad.

Efforts are being made to have the Highway Nest (Mini) in place on all the remaining toll plazas by the end of March 2018.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Unsatisfied with food offered by Railways? Dial 138 or Tweet @IRCATERING
Online Kaka , localized online food delivery in Lucknow using drones for delivering food
20 things our food may contain: Ever wondered what rats do in your food?
Use of hookahs in hotels and restaurants curbed ,food and drinks prohibited from being served in designated smoking areas.
Food for joint pain diseases
Facebook Safety Check will now help in emergencies to find food,shelter and transportation
Top