Soon, You can delete ‘Sent Messages’ on WhatsApp

New Delhi, June 09: WhatsApp Messenger, the application that helps More than 1 billion people in over 180 countries to stay in touch with friends and family, anytime and anywhere, may soon introduce a new feature in it.

WhatsApp users might be in for a treat as the much-awaited feature to delete sent messages on the chat platform might be rolling out soon.

WhatsApp is set to bring out certain updates and one of them is the ability to delete, or as WhatsApp calls it, ‘Recall’ the sent messages to other users, says the latest unofficial reports.

For using this, the user simply has to tap on the message that they wish they did not send and then click on the ‘recall’ option. Reports also suggest that the option to recall may be limited to messages sent within the previous 5 minutes.

Meaning, if you have sent an unintentional message, you can recall it within the 5 minutes of sending the message.

The ‘Recall’ feature is ‘hidden’ on WhatsApp as of now and will only be rolled out to the general public once it has been tested enough and is found to be bug-free.