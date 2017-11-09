Soon you can fly in taxi, NASA join hands with Uber for launching flying taxi project

New York/United States, November 9: The tech company Uber has finally partnered with The National Aeronautics and Space Administration to develop air traffic management systems for its flying taxi initiatives. The Chief Product Officer Jeff Holden made the announcement at Web Summit in Lisbon on Wednesday.

Uber planned to introduce flying taxi fleets in April which will be called as uberair. Jeff Holden said that the plan would get finished by 20120 in Los Angeles. Uber previously announced cities Dallas, Texas and Dubai as other partner cities.

It is the first time that has formally partnered with a federal U.S. agency. The partnership of Uber with NASA is part of the NASA’s Space Act Agreement. The agreement will ensure the safe and efficient operations of its taxis and other small unmanned aerial systems flying at low altitudes.

According to reports, a NASA spokesman said on Wednesday that the agency will help to create a framework for the air traffic management of drones. It will also help to pave the way for air vehicles carrying passengers such as uberAIR.

Further in 2019, certain advises issued by NASA and its partners will be shared with the Federal Aviation Administration that would determine how they should be integrated into existing air traffic systems.

This project will start from the Los Angeles airport to the Staples Center and would take less than 30 minutes. It expects to offer rides in the flying taxis for prices comparable to its UberX service.

According to sources, spokesman Matthew Wing confirmed that the flights will have a pilot during initial flights but could be automated in the future.

The main goal is to make the transportation fast and inexpensive and it hopes that the service will be ready for commercial operations “several years ahead” of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

A promotional video illustrated the tech application Uber would work in the same way to the current set-up for ordering a car ride.