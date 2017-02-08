Sophos security firm acquires Invincea for $100 mn

New Delhi, Feb 8: IT security firm Sophos on Wednesday said it has acquired software company Invincea from its current shareholders for a cash consideration of $100 million with a $20 million earn-out.

Invincea CEO Anup Ghosh and COO Norm Laudermilch will join Sophos in key leadership positions.

Invincea Labs, a division of Invincea that has been separately managed and operated since 2012, has been separated prior to the acquisition and is not part of this transaction.

“Invincea will strengthen Sophos’ leading next-gen endpoint protection with complementary predictive defences that we believe will become increasingly important to the future of endpoint protection and allow us to take full advantage of this significant new growth opportunity,” said Kris Hagerman, CEO Sophos, in a statement.

The Invincea machine learning malware detection and prevention technology will be fully integrated into the Sophos endpoint protection portfolio, further strengthening Sophos’ leadership in this fast-growing market.

