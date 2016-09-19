Sound of Music’s ‘Sweet 16’ girl dies

Los Angeles, Sep 19: Charmian Carr, who is known for her role as the eldest Von Trapp daughter, Liesl, in “The Sound of Music”, has died. She was 73.

Carr had been suffering from a rare form of dementia and she breathed her last in Woodland Hills, California, reported Variety.

Born Charmian Farnon in Chicago, she also starred opposite Anthony Perkins in the TV movie “Evening Primrose.” She left acting after her two films and started a design business, where her clients included Michael Jackson. Carr wrote two books, “Forever Liesl” and “Letters to Liesl,” and also participated in the “Sound of Music Family Scrapbook.” She started hosting “Sound of Music” singalongs in 2000, and attended almost all of the shows at the Hollywood Bowl until 2012.