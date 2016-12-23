Soundarya Rajinikanth filed divorce petition in family court at Chennai

Chennai, Dec 23: Superstar Rajinikanth’s younger daughter Soundarya today filed a divorce petition in a family court in Chennai. Soundarya and Ashwin Ramkumar tied the knot at a grand wedding ceremony in 2010 which was attended by the who’s who of the film, politics, and business world. They have a one-year-old son, Ved.

Claiming difference of opinion between them, a mutual consent divorce petition was filed in a family court.

After reports about her troubled marriage came out in September, Soundarya confirmed that she has separated from her industrialist husband and said that divorce talks are on.

“News about my marriage is true. We have been separated for over a year and divorce talks are on. I request all to respect my family’s privacy,” the “Kochadaiiyaan” director had tweeted in September. Soundarya is a graphic designer and filmmaker