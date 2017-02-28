Soundarya Rajinikanth’s Car hit an Auto; Dhanush saves her

Chennai, Feb 28: The daughter of Rajinikanth, Soundarya Rajinikanth was faced in a minor car accident today when the car she was travelling in hit an Auto in Alwarpet, Chennai.

A case was to be registered at the nearby police station.

Soundarya Rajinikanth’s car hit the auto, caused injury the auto driver, who threatened to register a case against Soundarya.

Before the issue went out of control, she made a call to co-brother Dhanush, who immediately came to the spot to solve the matter.

Dhanush reportedly offered the auto driver compensation for the accident and the best medical treatment.

The auto driver was convinced and decided to drop his plan of registering a case.

Soundarya Rajinikanth currently is directing Dhanush in Velaiilla Pattadhari 2.

The shooting of the movie, which has Amala Paul is heroin, is underway.

This is Soundarya’s second directorial venture after the movie Kochadaiiyaan with her father and superstar Rajinikanth reaped huge at the box office.

After her marriage to a businessman Soundarya had taken a break from movies.

After some year’s wedded life, Soundarya Rajinikanth’s relationship with him has ended.

And so on now she is engaged more to films. Her forthcoming flick is a sequel to hit movie Velaiilla Pattadhari. Bollywood actress Kajol Devgn is playing an important role in the film while Amala Paul is the female lead. Samuthirakani, Vivek, Saranya and others are also in the cast.

