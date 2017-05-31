South African man drugged and raped by 3 women for 3 days

Johannesburg, May31:“A woman gets into a shared taxi, gets drugged, and gang raped by men present inside.” If you came across this particular piece of news you would click your tongues in disgust, curse the perpetrators, and pray it never happens to you. However, what if the situation is reversed? Would the crime get the same amount of sympathy then? It might not be an everyday occurrence and not so widely reported–but men too become victims of sexual violence.

Recently, a South African man was allegedly kidnapped, drugged, and raped by three women for three days! Now, what would your reaction be in this case?

According to a report published in The Sun, a gang of women kidnapped a man and raped him for three days while force-feeding him energy drinks. The victim was later found traumatized and exhausted after being dumped in a field semi-naked after his 72-hour ordeal.

The victim, who is 23 years old, had hailed a communal taxi in eastern Pretoria, South Africa, when he first encountered his alleged abusers.

“As soon as he got in, the car started to drive in the wrong direction and he was ordered to get in the front seat. The man was then forcibly injected with a substance. It’s not known what it was, but it reportedly caused him to immediately pass out,” states a report published in news.com.au.

He stated that he woke up in an unfamiliar room on a single bed. The female suspects then allegedly forced the man to drink an energy drink‚ before taking turns raping him numerous times a day,” further states the report.

Sexual violence against men in South Africa is not something unheard of. In fact, such instances happen all around the world. However, the stereotype associated with rape acts as a deterrent from men reporting the crime.

In fact, according to the data revealed by metro.co.uk, almost 20% of rapes and sexual assaults in South Africa are committed against men. But, the victims refrain from filing police complaints fearing that the authorities would not take them seriously. Maybe it’s got to do with the fact that most people believe that erection is a sign of pleasure. And if a man has an erection while getting raped, he must enjoy it. But, unfortunately that’s not the case.

Just like some women experience an orgasm while getting raped, men too, get an erection. But, this no way in hell means that these victims are enjoying the sexual assault. That’s a misconception that needs to be done away with.

Sexual violence is a traumatic experience–for men and women both. To assume that men enjoy it and it causes them no harm is ludicrous. We really hope the victim here gets the justice he deserves.

Rees Mann, from the victims’ organisation South African Male Survivors of Sexual Abuse, said almost 20% of rapes and sexual assaults in the country were committed against men.

‘Male victims are much less likely than females to report sexual abuse because police don’t take it seriously,’ he added.