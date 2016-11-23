South African pastor sprays insecticide claims cure for HIV,cancer

Johannesburg ,Nov23:A godman in South Africa who sprays insecticide on people. Why? Well, his claim is that this poisonous spray is some miraculous elixir that can heal deadly diseases and impairs.

Oh yes, he is real.Self-proclaimed prophet Lethebo Rabalago is quite active on Facebook, where he shares pictures of himself giving sermons, blessing people, and spraying them with a pesticide called Doom.

Rabalago, who runs the Mount Zion General Assembly in the Limpopo province, doesn’t think is he doing anything wrong. In an interview to the BBC, he said he is only using “unconventional methods to heal people”.

Speaking about the time he had sprayed a woman in the face, he said he had to put the insecticide there as she had an eye infection. He also claimed the woman was “just fine because she believed in the power of god”.

In an interview posted on the eNCA website, Rabalago is heard saying: “The truth is, Doom can heal people in the right way.”

“Doom is just a name, but when you speak to it to become a healing product, it does. People get healed and delivered through doom,” reads a post on the church’s Facebook account.

People have also given testimonies claiming that they have indeed been healed by Rabalago spraying Doom on them.