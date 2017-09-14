South Africa’s former domestic cricketer jailed for raping woman 150 times over 10 years

London,UK, September:14 (ANI) : Dion Taljard, Former South Africa domestic cricketer has been awarded a jail sentence of 18 years after he was found guilty of raping a woman more than 150 times over a period of 10 years

According to reports, the right arm pacer represented Border in first class cricket between 1993-1999 before relocating to the United kingdom

Between 2002 and 2012, the 47-year-old raped the woman after knocking back Stella Artois and telling her “you will comply”, reports mirror.co.uk.

Taljard would also hold her by the throat until she passed out and bend her arm and wrist back to cause her pain and injury.

It is reported that the victim, who tried to take her own life at one stage, came forward three years after the attacks ended.

At Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester, Taljard was condemned by a judge after he was found guilty of 19 counts of rape, two of sexual assault, and a further one of intimidation following a week-long trial.

The 47-year-old, however, denied the wrongdoing and claimed that the woman’s story was “all lies” and that his friends have set up an online campaign calling for his case to reviewed.

Taljard played 25 first-class matches for Border, taking 60 wickets at an average of 30.93 with two five-wicket hauls. (ANI)