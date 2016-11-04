South Delhi civic body announces measures to tackle pollution

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Leader of the house in South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Subhash Arya on Friday said that all primary schools under the SDMC will remain closed on Saturday due to high pollution levels in Delhi.

Arya said SDMC has issued guidelines on strict action against garbage burning and has constituted teams at zonal level to take action against those found burning and throwing garbage in the open.

“We have expressed deep concern over high level of pollution after Diwali in Delhi. The corporation has been working on an action plan to overcome the problem of pollution. The Additional Commissioner will monitor the implementation of the plan,” Arya said.

Arya said the concerned sanitary inspector and assistant sanitary inspector will be held responsible for burning of the garbage at dhalaos and near dustins. “We have ensured that one or another responsible employee must remain present at the dhalao.”

The SDMC is striving hard to impose a ban on burning of garbage. In case any employee of the corporation is found burning garbage strict action will be taken against those employees, he said.

Arya also appealed to the citizens, social organizations and RWAs to come forward to curb the rising pollution.

“It may be recalled that as per NGT’s orders to take action against burning and throwing of garbage in open, the corporation has instructed for imposition of Rs 5,000 fine,” Arya said.

The Corporation has issued instructions to teachers and students to avoid outside activities in the coming days, keeping in view the rising pollution level.

“It has also been instructed that the prayers should be held inside the classrooms and not in the grounds. The medical assistance will be provided in case any student complains of respiratory problem,” he said.

