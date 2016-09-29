South Indian actor Kadhal Sandhya gives birth to baby girl on birthday

Chennai,Sept29:Actress Kadhal Sandhya of Traffic fame got married to businessman Venkat Chandrasekhar in December last year.

The actress has now given birth to a baby girl on September 27, which happened to be her birthday! Apparently, Sandhya was hoping that the baby would be born on her birthday, and it just happened as she wanted.

The couple got married during the Chennai floods and on that day, couldn’t get to the wedding venue owing to the rising waters. Finally they held a low key ceremony at Guruvayoor and donated the money that was to be spent on the wedding to the flood victims.