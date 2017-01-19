South Indian Artistes Association to fast in support of Jallikattu protesters

Chennai, Jan 19: Nadigar Sangam — the South Indian Artistes Association — on Wednesday said it will observe a day-long hunger strike on Friday to express solidarity with youngsters protesting against the ban on Jallikattu.

Speaking to reporters here, it was announced that all the artistes of the Tamil film fraternity will participate in the fast.

“This is a protest to express our solidarity for all those who have been protesting on ground for the last two days,” actor Ponvannan, a member of the Sangam told IANS.

He added that all members of Producers Council, Directors Association and Film Employees Federation of South India are also invited.

“We really hope the Centre speeds up legal action and allows the conduct of Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu,” Ponvannan said.

Asked about the alleged comments that actress Trisha Krishnan made against Jallikattu, he said: “She never made such comments. It’s a shame she was unnecessarily dragged into this.”

Protests have been taking place here since Monday against the ban on the popular and ancient bull-taming sport by the Supreme Court.

–IANS