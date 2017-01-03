South Korea lifts import tariffs for eggs due to shortage

SEOUL, Jan 3: South Korea’s import tariffs on egg products will be cut to zero from tomorrow as part of the government’s efforts to ease an egg shortage sparked by the country’s worst-ever bird flu epidemic.

South Korea’s agriculture ministry said yesterday the tariff cut will be applied to a total of 98,600 tonnes of eight types of egg products including fresh eggs, liquid egg and egg powder until June 30 and, if necessary, it will consider extending the period.

At present, tariffs of 8 per cent to 30 per cent are imposed on imported egg products but Korea has not imported fresh eggs since 1999.