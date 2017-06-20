South Korea military has joint drill with US B-1B bombers as scheduled exercise

Seoul, Jun 20 : South Korea’s military plans to conduct a joint drill with two US supersonic B-1B Lancer bombers today as part of a scheduled exercise, a South Korean air force official said.

The official told reporters during a briefing the drill will also involve two South Korean F-15K fighter jets without elaborating on the nature of the drill or when it will be carried out.

The U.S. and South Korea have been conducting joint military drills in South Korea amid rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

In a file info on April 26, 2017, the South Korean Multiple Launch Rocket System fires rockets during a joint live firing drill at the Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon, about 40 miles northeast of Seoul, the capital of South Korea.

Pocheon is located near the demilitarized zone separating North and South Korea.

South Korean K1A2 tanks fire live rounds during a joint live firing drill between South Korea and the U.S. at the Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon,

South Korea and U.S. soldiers watch from an observation post during a joint live firing drill between South Korea and the U.S. at the Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon