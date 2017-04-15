South Korean army prepares to defend country at any cost against North Korea

Seoul, April15:Lt. Gen. Jun Jin-goo of the South Korean army called on his unit to be ready at all times for an offensive from Kim Jong-un’s forces – and to be prepared to lay down their lives securing the border.

He said: “The Marine Corps has protected places most difficult to defend, but this should be done at all costs.”

But the incoming military chief has raised concerns over access to key equipment – including the force’s limited number of amphibious landing vehicles.

Lt. Gen. Lee added: “I think the adequate supply of such platforms is more important than the number of marines for effective combat operations.

“Certainly, our marines are short of independently possessed equipment that can be mobilised promptly in case of contingency situations.”

It comes as China and the US ramp up their military presence around North Korea amid fears a showdown with Pyongyang is imminent.

China scrambled another 25,000 troops along the North Korean border, while all five Chinese military regions were ordered by Beijing to maintain readiness for the possibility of conflict.

Xi Jinping’s armoured and mechanised infantry brigades in the Shandong, Zhejiang and Yunnan provinces have been given the go-ahead.

And the US is ready to launch a preemptive strike against North Korea if they fear a nuclear weapons test is imminent, according to senior US intelligence officials.