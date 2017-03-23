South Korean ferry Sewol, that sank three years ago emerges from a grey sea

Seoul, March 23 :A South Korean ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerged from a grey sea today, a sombre reminder of a tragedy that traumatised the country.

The ferry, the Sewol, was structurally unsound, overloaded and travelling too fast on a turn when it capsized and sank during a routine voyage off the southwest coast on April 16, 2014.

Bereaved families have been calling for the ship to be raised and for a more thorough investigation into the disaster.

Officials also hope to find the last nine missing bodies.

Salvagers started to bring up the vessel, which has been lying on its side at a depth of 44 metres (144 feet), late on Wednesday, and worked through the night.