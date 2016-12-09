South Korean parliament impeaches Scandal hit President Park Geun-Hye

Seoul, Dec 09: South Korea parliament impeaches scandal-hit President Park Geun-Hye, AFP reports.

Engulfed by a corruption scandal that has transfixed the nation and paralysed her administration, Park must now confront the prospect of going down as the first democratically-elected South Korean president to be kicked out of office.

This will result in immediate suspension of Parks substantial executive powers and their transfer to her prime minister.

She would be allowed to retain her title pending a ruling by the Constitutional Court which has up to six months to decide whether or not to ratify the impeachment and formally end her presidency.