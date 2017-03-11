South Korean President impeachment results in massive protests killing two

New York, Mar. 11 : Amid the chaotic scenes in Seoul after President Park Geun-hye was forced out of office by a corruption scandal, massive protests broke out following the unanimous decision, in which two people were killed and several injured.

The country’s Constitutional Court upheld a parliamentary vote to impeach Park over allegations of corruption and cronyism, as she became the country’s first democratically elected leader to be forcibly removed, reports CNN.

Two were killed in the demonstrations in the national capital, as thousands protested after the ruling by eight judges was read out down in a live broadcast, following which pandemonium gripped the nation.

The development comes at a crucial moment for the region, as North Korea is boosting its nuclear weapons testing program.

An election for Park’s replacement must be held within 60 days, and an ad-hoc cabinet meeting will be held soon, a government official told CNN.

Park was accused of being unduly influenced by her longtime friend and adviser, Choi Soon-sil, who is on trial for abuse of power and fraud. (ANI)