South Korean president meets North Korean delegation

Seoul, February 10: South Korean President Moon Jae-in met North Korean delegation at the South Korean presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae on Saturday. The ceremony which was attended by 22-member North Korean delegation was presided over by Kim Yong-nam.

The delegation also included North Korea’s supreme leader Kim Jong-un’s younger sister Kim Yo-jong. This was the first visit by a member of the ruling Kim family ever since the Korean War ended in 1953, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The historic meeting began after 11 am at Cheong Wa Dae and it was followed by a lunch hosted by the South Korean president.

The meeting also included two other high-level delegates- Choe Hwi, the chairman of the National Sports Guidance Committee, and Ri Son-gwon, the head of the North Korea’s state agency in charge of inter-Korean affairs.