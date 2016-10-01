South Korean president supports India’s stance against terrorism emanating from Pakistan

NewDelhi,Oct1:South Korea on Friday supported India’s stance against terrorism emanating from Pakistan as Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan briefed its President Park Geun Hye about the action taken by the Indian army at the terror camps across the Line of Control (LoC).

In the meeting held in the President House here, meaningful discussions were held on several issues and both countries stressed upon further strengthening their relationship, said an official statement.

Informing Park about the “strong action” taken by India against terrorism, Mahajan apprised the Korean President about the continuous terrorist activities being carried out from Pakistan’s territory.

“Supporting India’s strong views on terrorism, Park condemned terrorism of every type,” the statement added.

Park said that India and South Korea stand together against terrorism.

The two leader also discussed the progress made on the issues relating to strategic partnership built during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May last year, and economic relations and other subjects, where it was reiterated that South Korea is a natural partner of India for economic development.

They discussed security issues of northeast Asia, said the statement, adding Park expressed concern on the continuous development of atomic missile technology by North Korea and appreciated the response of India on the fifth nuclear test conducted by it.