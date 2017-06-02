South Sudanese model Nyakim Gatwech embracing her dark complexion takes it with a pinch of salt

Minneapolis, June2:In an age where people are going after skin brightening and whitening creams, this South Sudanese model is embracing her dark complexion with pride. Her moonshine dark skin has earned her the nickname ‘Queen of Dark’ and it just goes to prove that beauty comes in all shades.

Twenty-four-year-old Nyakim Gatwech is as strong as is she beautiful. The model, who now lives in Minneapolis, is on a journey to promote skin positivity and self-acceptance. Along with her gorgeous photos, which she shares with her 89,000-plus followers on Instagram, she also sends out inspirational messages, especially to women who are struggling to be comfortable in their own skin.



Earlier this year, Gatwech took to Instagram to share her conversation with an Uber driver who asked the model if she would ever consider bleaching her skin. “I was (asked by) my Uber driver the other day, he said, ‘Don’t take this offensive but if you were given 10 thousand dollars would you bleach your skin for that amount?’”, she wrote on Instagram.

The dark beauty just laughed it off. She said, “I couldn’t even respond I started laughing so hard. (Then) he said, ‘So that a no’ and I was like hell to the f*king yeah [that’s] no. Why on earth would I ever bleach this beautiful melanin God [blessed] me with. (Then) he said so you look at it as a blessing? You won’t believe the kind of questions I get and the kind of looks I get for having this skin.”

People even went ahead to ask her why is it that she is so dark, but Gatwech took it with a pinch of salt. One of her Instagram posts read, “Some people stay Snapping me asking me why am I so dark? How on earth they expect me to answer that question? Beside the fact that I’m bless with melanin and I love all this darkness.”

Her self-confidence is refreshing, especially at a time when people have major body image issues. These words of hers are really inspirational, “My skin absorbs the suns rays and my hair defies gravity. Now you can’t tell me I’m not magical!”