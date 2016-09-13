Southern China braces for super typhoon Meranti

GUANGZHOU, Sept. 13: South China’s Guangdong Province issued warnings for super typhoon Meranti, which is expected to land in the east of Guangdong in three days.

Typhoon Meranti strengthened into a super typhoon in the Pacific Ocean on Monday. It will move at 20 to 25 kilometers per hour and approach Taiwan’s southeast around Sept. 14 and likely make landfall near the coast of Guangdong and Fujian provinces, according to Guangdong meteorological authorities.

It will bring strong winds and heavy rainfall to Guangdong from Sept. 14to 16, according the authorities.

The provincial flood control headquarters has ordered fishermen in affected areas to return and suspend operations. It has also ordered officials to report to work if necessary during the national Mid-Autumn Day, or Moon Festival, holiday which falls on Sept. 15 to 17.