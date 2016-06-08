Monsoon rains arrive at southern Kerala coast

Thiruvananthapuram, June 8: The long wait for Monsoon in India is finally over as the nodal weather agency of India, IMD, declared the arrival of Southwest Monsoon 2016 over Kerala. Though parts of Kerala had been receiving good rains since past few days, certain criteria important for the declaration of Onset were not met.

The Southwest Monsoon is expected to reach other parts of Peninsular India in a few days’ time as Monsoon surge continues to move in order to cover other parts of India.

In span of 24 hours from 8:30 am on Monday, Quilandy received 84 mm of rain, Aryankavu 61 mm, Vaikom 60 mm, Nedumangad 55.8 mm, Vadakara 51 mm, and Ottappalam 41.8 mm.

Similarly, Mauki in Karnataka recorded 98.4 mm of rain, Haliyal 81.6 mm, Hubli 53.4 mm, Ankola 36.6 mm and Kawar 20.6 mm.

The rains can be attributed to the two cyclonic circulations marked on the rather side of Peninsular India. The cyclonic circulation continues to persist in the Arabian Sea off the Coastal Karnataka and has been primarily responsible for the ongoing rains. Further, the system is likely to get more marked.

While, another circulation is prevailing over Coastal Andhra Pradesh. According to meteorologists at Skymet Weather, whenever two circulations exist in such close proximity, they both start complementing each other.

This has led to strengthening of Monsoon surge over the region, resulting in intensification of rains over the region.

Though Skymet Weather strongly advocates that the Monsoon has already arrived over Kerala. However, a formal announcement is yet to be made by the nodal agency.

Hence, let us also have a look at the following pre-decided 14 stations, whose rainfall dictates the onset of Monsoon over Indian mainland. The rainfall criteria for Monsoon is met when 2.5 mm of rain is recorded for two consecutive days in over 60 percent of these stations. As per the table, around 78% of these stations have met the rainfall criteria.

Image credit: discoveringindia.net