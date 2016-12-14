SP favouring pre-poll alliance proves it is in poor shape, says Mayawati

New Delhi, December 14: Taking a dig at Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for favouring the formation of an alliance ahead of next year’s assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Wednesday said this proves that the ruling party in the state is ‘weak’ and in a ‘very bad shape’.

Mayawati told media here that the condition of the Samajwadi Party is so bad that they have a need to search for support from another party.

“When Samajwadi Party’s chief has done developmental work in Uttar Pradesh, then why does it need to form an alliance? If everything is on the right path, then why do they want an alliance? It only means that they have completely failed to maintain law and order in the state and the government has totally failed to bring development in the state,” she said.

“All the work was done by my party only the name and the government has changed and they have done nothing. When they are in power and have got all the time to work for the state and still they are trying to form an alliance, it only means that they have accepted that they are going to lose. That means the Samajwadi Party is weak and they know that they will lose,” she added.

Amid reports of Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had yesterday said if such a tie-up takes place in the upcoming state assembly polls it would win over 300 seats.

“Though Samajwadi’s are going to form majority government in the state, but if alliance takes place, it will win over 300 (of the 403) seats. The final decision in this regard will be taken by party National president (Mulayam Singh Yadav),” he said when asked about possibility of his party’s alliance with Congress. (ANI)