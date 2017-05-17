SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav landed up at the city’s Wave Mall to watch Baahubali 2

LUCKNOW,May17: And now, Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav also knows. His associates say the SP founder on Tuesday couldn’t resist the suspense any longer and landed up at the city’s Wave Mall to watch Baahubali 2, the SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster that has set a new benchmark for Bollywood.

The 77-year-old leader had seen the first part in 2015; this was the only first movie he had seen in the previous 14 years. He liked it, and watched a historical romantic Bajirao Mastani too when it released seven months later.

For the next 12 months, politics is all that had been playing on his mind as he set out to fight a resurgent BJP in the state but discovered himself outsmarted by son Akhilesh Yadav at the end of a bitter tug of war. It was much after the assembly election that Mulayam poured his heart out during a visit back to stronghold, Mainpuri, speaking how his son had betrayed, insulted and humiliated him.

Just a few days earlier, son Akhilesh, 44, had forced him to cancel a dinner for the party’s lawmakers, all of 47 that the party had been reduced to in the 402 seat assembly.

The senior Yadav couldn’t understand why things had turned out the way they did. As he put it, he was the first political leader to have named his son as chief minister though he was still active in politics.

He also could also not figure out why Kattappa Killed Baahubali.

But this was no family outing for the SP patriarch. Apart from a long-time journalist friend Achyutanand Mishra and Balbir Singh of Lucknow’s mango belt, Malihabad, accompanying him to the Wave Cinema’s Gold Lounge for the 4 pm show were two Akhilesh baiters; Ashu Malik and Mohammad Sahid.

A member of the legislative council Mr Malik has been known for his proximity to Mulayam Singh’s brother Shivpal Yadav, 62. Last October, it was on Ashu Malik’s complaint that a minister in the Akhilesh Yadav Cabinet, Tej Narain Pandey had slapped him that Shivpal Yadav had unilaterally announced his sacking, driving the party into one of the many crisis that it faced before splitting last year.

Mohammed Shahid was among the five leaders expelled by Akhilesh Yadav last week for anti-party activities. Once the party’s spokesman, Mohd Shahid too was close to Shivpal Yadav who recently announced his resolve to launch a secular front, Samajwadi Secular Morcha, to be led by the senior Yadav if Akhilesh does not reinstate his father to the party’s top post.