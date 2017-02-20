SP Spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary courted controversy; Says Modi and Amit Shah are ‘terrorists’ 

New Delhi, Feb 20: Samajwadi Party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary courted controversy by branding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah as ‘terrorists’, adding that they are trying to mislead voters in Uttar Pradesh to gather support for the party.

Speaking to the press on Sunday, Chaudhary stated that misleading voters is a political crime, a crime which is being committed by Shah and Prime Minister Modi, adding that the two ‘magicians’ from Gujarat are trying their level best to change the face of politics in UP.

“The people of UP will not disrespect politics at any cost. Nobody should take UP voters for granted; they know everything about politics,” claimed Chaudhary.

The UP assembly polls has turned into a battleground of words, added Chaudhary, further claiming that the State has seen a wave of development under Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, adding that Prime Minister Modi’s blame-game has no base.

“Our Prime Minister feels that holding a top position nationally has a lot of impact on states. This is not true. I feel he has no regrets in lying,” added Chaudhary.